Xbox 360 Fails Five Times More Often Than PS3

The Xbox 360’s failure rate is five times the rate as the PS3 and eight times the rate as the Wii, The Consumerist reports, citing a study by Game Informer. The Xbox failure rate is 54.2%, the PS3’s is 10.2%, and the Wii’s 6.8%.



Not only that, the repair time for the Xbox is a month, and a week for the PS3 and the Wii, the study says.

But the Xbox 360 is the most played, The Consumerist says:

Results said 40.3 per cent of 360 owners use the console three to five hours a day, compared to 37 per cent of PS3 owners. Meanwhile, the plurality of Wii owners (41.4 per cent) play their consoles less than an hour a day.

Maybe that explains the Xbox 360’s high customer loyalty: Only 3.8% of the 5,000 Game Informer readers surveyed said they would never buy another Xbox 360 because of the failure rate.

Heavy gameplay could also explain the failure rate itself. More use means more overheating, which tends to affect the Xbox.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.