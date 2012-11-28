Microsoft Sold A Whopping 750,000 Xbox 360s Over The Holiday Week

Photo: Flickr

Microsoft sold 750,000 Xbox 360 video-game consoles during the week of Black Friday, according to its internal statistics.This number beat the company’s own expectations, but it didn’t indicate by how much.



Not bad for a console that debuted seven years ago.

Compare this to the Wii U’s initial sales of 400,000 units and the Nintendo 3DS’s sale of 250,000 units.

