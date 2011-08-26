Xbox 360 4GB Kinect Bundle $249 on August 28 - Report

By James Brightman



Xbox 360 and Kinect have had a lot of momentum this year, and despite Sony’s recent move to cut the PS3’s price to $249, Microsoft has been insisting that it feels no pressure to drop price on 360. Perhaps Microsoft has taken notice of the sales bump PS3 has been seeing post price drop, because the latest Walmart circular now does indicate a 360 price drop is about to hit.

The Walmart circular for the week beginning on August 28 reveals a “rollback” on the price of the Xbox 360 4GB Kinect bundle, dropping it by $50 to, you guessed it, $249. This could potentially give Microsoft the upper hand in the pricing battle, since the bundle does include Kinect as well.

Microsoft has yet to make any official price announcements or to react to the Walmart circular.

