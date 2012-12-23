Xavier Wore Sandy Hook Basketball Jerseys To Support Newtown School

The Xavier men’s basketball team is the latest to show support for the victims of the Newtown, Connecticut shooting. Today they wore special Sandy Hook basketball jerseys during their game against Wofford. According to the school, the jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the Sandy Hook School Support Fund. Bids can be placed at GoXavier.com…



Photo: Fox Sports Ohio

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.