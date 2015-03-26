Xavier basketball star drives an Uber to help pay for school because he gave up his scholarship to his younger brother

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Matt Stainbrook and Xavier are in the Sweet 16 of March Madness.

Xavier University is in the Sweet 16, led by center Matt Stainbrook.

Stainbrook, a 6’10” fifth-year player currently enrolled in grad school, is averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in the tournament.

Stainbrook was on The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday and explained how he gave up his scholarship to his little brother, a walk-on for Xavier basketball.

He said:

“My little brother’s a walk-on on the team, and he’s doing undergrad classes right now while I’m doing my grad school in my fifth year. Grad school costs about $US14,000 a year while undergrad costs about $US43,000 a year. So, for me to be on scholarship and only using it for $US14,000 didn’t make sense to me. So, I talked to the Compliance people, and they said I’d be able to switch my scholarship with my little brother, so I ended up doing that.

“And in order to pay my bills, I needed a flexible job, something to do to make some money, and I saw someone Uber-ing one day, and I said, ‘Hey, you know, that’s probably something I can do. I have a car, I can drive.'”

Stainbrook also noted that he drives a 2004 Buick Rendezvous, which he says is “the most typical old-person car you can have.”

In December, ESPN produced a video of Stainbrook driving for Uber in his off-time.

In the video, Stainbrook explains that the money helps him pay for expenses like rent and utilities and he’s had fun meeting and driving strangers, though he’s unlikely to continue doing it after college.

In the ESPN video, Stainbrook also says he uses some of the money he makes from Uber to pay off student loans he uses for grad school.

NOW WATCH: Nate Silver has the perfect formula for winning your March Madness bracket



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.