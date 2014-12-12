A 6'10" Xavier University Basketball Player Drives An Uber In His Spare Time

Xavier University center Matt Stainbrook is having a standout season on the basketball court. He’s averaging a career-high 14 points on 70% shooting for the 7-2 Musketeers.

In his off-time, Stainbrook is like many other college students. He needs money to pay rent, utilities, and other things, and because of his busy schedule with classes and basketball, he couldn’t handle “a normal job.”

So he became an Uber driver.

ESPN produced a video of 6’10” Stainbrook driving his Uber, as he says, “I make a good amount of money to, you know, pay for expenses.”

“I love talking to people, I love learning about people, I love making connections,” Stainbrook says. “I’ve had a lot of fun rides, I’ve had a couple awkward rides. It’s been really fun just meeting a lot people.”

During the video he chats with two customers who ask him how he started driving. Stainbrook explains that he’s working on his MBA while his little brother — a walk-on for the basketball team — is working on his undergraduate degree. Stainbrook gave his little brother his scholarship because undergrad costs more than a Master’s degree. Along with rent and utilities, Stainbrook uses Uber to help pay off some student loans.

He admits he’s had fun driving an Uber: “I’ll look back and say ‘I did fun things while in college.’ Maybe not the typical things, but yeah, it’s been a blast.”

Here’s the video:

