Investors Put $12 Million Into Cross-Platform Mobile App Developer Xamarin To 'Further Fuel Its Fire'

Xamarin, a startup that allows people to build cross-platform mobile apps, has raised a $12 million Series A round. Charles River Ventures, Ignition Partners, and Floodgate all invested.The startup hasn’t even been around for a year; prior to the Series A it was bootstrapped.



Ignition Partners’ John Connors thinks Xamarin is in an “enviable position.”

“We’re happy to further fuel Xamarin’s fire,” he says in a release.

Here’s what he means:

Since its launch, the startup has grown to 150,000 developers and 7,500 paying customers. It currently adds 12,000 new developers each month. Nat Friedman, the CEO, says the growth happened organically with little to no marketing efforts.

Now that it has $12 million, it can use marketing to significantly grow its user base and expand its products.

“Our mission is to make it fast, easy and fun to build great mobile apps,” says Friedman. “We plan to expand our product roadmap to solve more problems for mobile developers.”

Here’s what Xamarin looks like:

