The Commonwealth Bank is betting on Australia's startup scene, backing 25 ventures over the next five years

The Commonwealth Bank, in partnership with KPMG and Microsoft, has launched X15 Ventures, a new incubator for Australian startups.

It’ll be paid for with some of the big bank’s $1 billion annual tech investment fund in order to innovate externally.

Home-In, a virtual homebuying concerierge service, and Vonto, a business data and analytics app, will be the first to receive CBA’s backing.

Some of the biggest companies in Australia want to launch some of the country’s newest.

The Commonwealth Bank (CBA), Australia’s largest bank, revealed on Monday it will establish and fund its own startup incubator, called X15 Ventures, in partnership with Microsoft and consultant KPMG.

“X15 will enable us to innovate more quickly, and continue to offer the best digital experience for our customers,” CBA CEO Matt Commyn said in a statement announcing the venture.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary, CBA will use part of its annual $1 billion tech investment fund to launch 25 startups over the next five years. While the big bank has previously tried to innovate from within, it appears to be acknowledging that a business of its scale can’t keep pace with the smaller, leaner world of startups.

“X15 allows us to open the door and partner more easily with entrepreneurs than ever before. Under its umbrella, we will create an environment for new businesses to flourish, we’ll empower Australia’s innovators and bring new solutions to market designed to empower customers as never before,” newly-appointed managing director Toby Norton-Smith said. “Businesses will be nurtured and developed as start-ups but will have the scale and reach of CBA behind them to achieve rapid growth.”

The first two startups to have CBA’s backing have already been named. Home-In is a virtual concierge service trying to “simplify the complex process of buying a home”. Vonto, meanwhile, is a free app for business owners that collates business data and analytics.

Both make sense for CBA, potentially extending its services to the bank’s existing business and mortgage customers. The bank, a government entity until 1996, maintains its ventures will be available to all customers “no matter who you bank with”.

A cynic might say that as disruptive fintech and neobanks threatens CBA’s bottom line, the big bank is looking to shuffle some of its potential competitors in-house. In essence, however, it will try to utilise the immense resources, influence and network of CBA and the efficiency and bootstrapping of startups to overcome the challenges faced by each on their own.

“I believe that the next wave of major technology breakthroughs will come from partnerships such as this, bringing together our deep technical capabilities and absolute clarity about the business challenges that need to be addressed,” Microsoft Australia managing director Steven Worrall said.

Better than being weighed down by each other’s weaknesses, I suppose.

