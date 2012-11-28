See The Luxury Party Train That Could Connect Los Angeles And Las Vegas By Next Year

Photo: Las Vegas X Train

Each year, 12 million people will make the trek from Southern California’s metropolitan area to Las Vegas on the I-15 highway.That’s a whole lot of people on the road who want to gamble and drink. So why not skip the drive and start the party 5 hours earlier?



The brainchild of Nevada entrepreneur Michael Barron, the Las Vegas Railway Express X Train is expected to be “essentially a nightclub on wheels.” It’s tricked out with flat screen TVs, two lounges, a fully-stocked bar, and plush recliners.

And the project is coming to fruition, slowly but surely. Recently, Union Pacific Railroad made an agreement with Las Vegas Railway Express that approved the train’s proposed route on freight lines owned by Union Pacific. The route hasn’t served commercial passengers since Amtrak discontinued its Desert Wind service in 1997.

The deal between the companies gets the X Train one step closer to its anticipated maiden voyage date of New Year’s Eve 2013. The rest of the year, the trains would depart on Thursday and Friday afternoons, with two return trips on Sundays.

Tickets for the adults-only train are expected to cost $99 each way, and would include a meal and free beverage with purchase.

