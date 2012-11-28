See The Luxury Party Train That Could Connect Los Angeles And Las Vegas By Next Year

Megan Willett
X Train

Photo: Las Vegas X Train

Each year, 12 million people will make the trek from Southern California’s metropolitan area to Las Vegas on the I-15 highway.That’s a whole lot of people on the road who want to gamble and drink. So why not skip the drive and start the party 5 hours earlier?

The brainchild of Nevada entrepreneur Michael Barron, the Las Vegas Railway Express X Train is expected to be “essentially a nightclub on wheels.” It’s tricked out with flat screen TVs, two lounges, a fully-stocked bar, and plush recliners.

And the project is coming to fruition, slowly but surely. Recently, Union Pacific Railroad made an agreement with Las Vegas Railway Express that approved the train’s proposed route on freight lines owned by Union Pacific. The route hasn’t served commercial passengers since Amtrak discontinued its Desert Wind service in 1997.

The deal between the companies gets the X Train one step closer to its anticipated maiden voyage date of New Year’s Eve 2013. The rest of the year, the trains would depart on Thursday and Friday afternoons, with two return trips on Sundays.

Tickets for the adults-only train are expected to cost $99 each way, and would include a meal and free beverage with purchase.

The X Train would travel from Fullerton, CA to Downtown Las Vegas, roughly a five-hour trip.

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express

Here's the Fullerton Station, in northern Orange County.

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express

And here's what the adults-only X Train would look like when it pulled into the station.

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express

The Fullerton Terminal can connect you to 56 other Metrolink stations in the area.

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express

And the end location will be the Vegas X Train Station, currently in development. Here is a mockup from Las Vegas Railway Express.

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express

Another composite, this time of the interior.

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express

Inside the train, guests will receive one complimentary beverage, and have the option to partake in the fully-stocked bar onboard.

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express

The lounge areas feature deluxe seating, big screen TVs, and even slot machines to get the gambling started early (though the games would only offer prizes, and not cash).

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express and The Los Angeles Times

For those who want a more low-key travel option, browse the internet, watch TV, or read a magazine in the X Train railway cars.

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express

Your own private car is also available upon request for groups, business meetings, and Bachelor/Bachelorette parties, too.

Source: Las Vegas Railway Express

Is Vegas not for you?

