Let's Face It, We've Got It Good: 40 Things We're Thankful For

Warm in our homes with family and friends – cozied up with a laptop, tablet, or phone right now – we all have a lot to be thankful for this holiday.At SAI, we’re most thankful for you. Your make us possible.
Thank you.
Spotify came to the U.S., teamed up with Facebook to let us share music for free, and got everybody to pay attention to digital music again. And investor Sean Parker threw a great bash to celebrate.
--Matt Rosoff
Siri makes dumb tasks less annoying for me on a daily basis. For example, while I'm in bed every night, I use Siri to set a bunch of reminders for myself for the next day. I hate typing on touch screens, so Siri comes in handy pretty frequently.
--Ellis Hamburger
The buttons on my headphones that let me control the music app -- I can skip songs, pause the music, whatever. It's a small thing, but I love it.
--Jay Yarow
HopStop. Without it I'd be lost in some New York City gutter. It helps me find my way to more than half of my out of office meetings and navigate the subway system like a pro.
--Alyson Shontell
Microsoft released a mobile phone platform that doesn't suck, then hammered out a deal with Nokia so it actually has a chance.
--Matt Rosoff
Verizon FiOS is a cable provider that doesn't suck, and this makes me happy. For once, my home internet speeds are higher than I was told they'd be when I signed up for service.
--Ellis Hamburger
The 11 inch MacBook Air. It's my favourite computer ever. I don't mind the small screen, and I love how easy it is to carry with me.
--Jay Yarow
The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword. I pre-ordered it and played for a mere 5 hours on Sunday. I'm not even at the first temple yet but it's highly addicting and so far it has been worthy of every stellar review it's received.
--Alyson Shontell
Big dreamers like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. They may be crazy, but they offer welcome relief from an endless stream of startups with yet another local-mobile-social app.
--Matt Rosoff
There has never been a better time to be a game developer. You can build a game from scratch with no programming experience with apps like GameSalad.
-Matt Lynley
E-Ink Kindles are awesome because they don't give you the option of checking email or playing Angry Birds. When I sit down with my Kindle, I know I'm going to get some reading done, (reasonably) distraction-free.
-Ellis Hamburger
We now have not one or two, but four phones to pick from: the iPhone, Android, Windows Phone and BlackBerry. Choice is always better.
-Matt Lynley
Golfshot GPS app is the best app for a golf obsessive like myself. I can measure lengths on the course, and keep track of all my stats. It's pretty perfect.
--Jay
Seamless. It saves me from hunger and lets me give into laziness. I can order any food I want from my phone or desktop and it shows up within the hour.
--Alyson Shontell
A bunch of new startups like Box.net, Workday, and Yammer are providing competition to the giants making business software more interesting than it's been in years.
--Matt Rosoff
Even though I live in New York, the Chick-Fil-A app will come in handy at some point. And you'll be jealous when it does.
--Noah Davis
I didn't use Twitter before I started blogging, and now I don't know how I could live without it. It enables me to follow hundreds of news sources, writers, friends, and pundits without checking a hundred websites constantly.
--Ellis Hamburger
HD TV. Maybe some of you take it for granted, but not me. Every Sunday when I'm watching football or golf, I think about how awesome it is.
--Jay Yarow
The ACTUAL keys on a Blackberry. After using the iPhone 4S, I have a very strong love/hate relationship with auto correct. I'm thankful everyday that RIM still makes phones with keys/buttons.
--Alyson Shontell
MOG. It changed the way I listened to music. I put all my music files on an external hard drive. Now I just stream everything
--Steve Kovach
Spotify proved we need a streaming music service. Pandora proved there's still room for a radio. Thanks to both of them for making my life better.
-Matt Lynley
--Noah Davis
I have horrible cell service in my apartment. Free app Talkatone lets me make as many calls as I want for free over my Wi-Fi network to friends and family. It also saves my head from hours of cell radiation.
--Ellis Hamburger
--Jay Yarow
Business Insider's tech team. They've built a kick-arse product and a CMS that lets me work from home. They're some of the most talented people in tech, not just in New York.
--Alyson Shontell
Having a synchronised inbox saves a ton of time. I thrive on inbox zero and can't stand reading the same message twice.
-Matt Lynley
Companies are still growing and going public, giving us plenty of cool stories to write about. Keep it up guys.
-Matt Lynley
--Steve Kovach
