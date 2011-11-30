9 Things Linkedin Is Telling Wall Street Right Now

Photo: ThisNext
Just before Thanksgiving — i.e. when most of us weren’t paying attention — Linkedin published a new slideshow presentation for investors, updating them on the company’s progress.There were some interesting surprises:
- More than two people join Linkedin every second;
- more than 180,000 web publishers now use Linkedin’s “Share” button;
- and the company intends to become the de facto replacement for that resume you keep updated on your desktop.
Currently up to 135 million members, from 90 million at the end of 2010. Not too shabby.
By comparison, Facebook has 800 million members, suggesting that Linkedin will always be much smaller than Facebook. However, Linkedin also notes that there are 3.3 billion workers of one kind or another around the world.
Linkedin's new 'Skills' feature -- which asks members to list their job talents in addition to their experience -- will prompt members to increase the frequency with which they update their pages. One of Linkedin's most famous problems is that most of its members rarely check in.
You probably keep a copy of your resume on your computer in Microsoft Word format. Linkedin thinks that's a thing of the past. We'll all be applying for jobs with our Linkedin identities in the future, the company believes.
(As someone currently recruiting for a new position, I can tell you that Linkedin's standard resume format makes it a lot easier to check candidates than clicking through multiple email attachments.)
It's the equivalent of a Facebook 'Like,' and for business news it often drives more traffic than Likes do.
This is where job classifieds are going. Note that Linkedin is growing despite CraigsList, the infamous killer of classifieds.
It has the same problem keeping its operating costs down as Angie's List, Yelp and Groupon, which all employ hundreds of people to call merchants for new ad business.
… but it doesn't mention that it's growth comes at the cost of its profits. (That's what happens when you're dependent on 705 sales reps and their managers.)
