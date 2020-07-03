This $280,000 silent electric boat was inspired by electric eels — here's what it looks like

X Shore Eelex 8000.

X Shore sells fully electric, silent boats.

The two newest models, the Eelex 8000 and the Eelord 6000 debuted in January.

They cost between $US223,000 and $US280,000.

X Shore’s boats don’t necessarily look like eels, but the company says they were inspired by electric South American fish.

X Shore started taking orders for electric boats in 2018, and now has two models for sale, the Eelex 8000 and the Eelor 6000. They’re manufactured in Sweden, but can be transported globally. The larger Eelex 6500 and Eeltrek 8000 are also in the works, though not yet for sale.

Electric boats are quieter, and create less emissions than boats powered by fossil fuels. They’re also cheaper, according to X Shore, which says the cost of refuelling an electric boat can be as low as one-tenth the cost for fossil fuels. At nearly $US300,000 for the larger boat, X Shore boats seem to be going for the luxury crowd, but they’re smaller crafts than other electric yachts on the market.

See the Eelex 8000 here.

The Eelex 8000 is the most expensive boat currently sold by X Shore, at about $US280,000.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

Deck and hull colours are customisable, with three options: moss, sandy, and coffee.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

It weighs about 5,700 pounds, with a width of 8 feet and a length of 26 feet.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

It fully charges in eight hours, or in only one hour on supercharging mode.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

Cruising speed is 24 knots, but it can reach up to 40 knots.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

It has a range of up to 100 nautical miles, depending on travel speed.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

X Shore calls its engine design a “clean and efficient powerhouse.”

X Shore Eelex 8000.

Along with the wheel, controls are on a 24 inch waterproof and glare-proof touch screen.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

The boat is powered by lithium ion batteries, which power the single shaft propulsion system.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

Electric power is quieter than fossil fuel powered-boats, and X Shore emphasises that its boats are silent.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

Quieter craft mean boaters can explore the water without as much harm to the natural environment, or scaring wildlife away.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

Or, as X Shore puts it, “You have become One with Nature.”

X Shore Eelex 8000.

Electric power also means fewer fossil fuel emissions, which can contribute to climate change.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

X Shore credits this care for the natural world with its Swedish heritage, “where people and the sea have lived in harmony for centuries.”

X Shore Eelex 8000.

The minimalist Scandinavian design was inspired by the South American Electric Eel.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

“We modelled our boats after the eel’s robust head and its sleek, streamlined body” X Shore said.

R. Maximiliane/Shutterstock Electric eel.

The eel ornament on the boat nods to that inspiration, and also acts as a handle for passengers.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

Of course, the eel’s electric abilities also partially inspired the design.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

The Eelex 8000 has a sunroof and roofrack.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

It has two rows of seating, enough for four passengers.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

X Shore offers test drives for interested buyers.

X Shore Eelex 8000.

