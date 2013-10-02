This Quiz Tests How Well You See Colour

Whether you claim colour blindness or visual perfection, chances are you’re literally not seeing the full picture.

Now the folks at X-Rite, an organisation specializing in the technology and science of colour, and owner of the popular Pantone colour system, are offering you the chance to actually test your “colour IQ” online.

How it works: Presenting a series of subtly-varied linked colour panels, several are out of spectrum order, leaving it up to the quiz-taker to reorganize so the gradient is correct.

After the test you’ll receive a score on a comparative scale based on your age and gender, essentially letting you know how you stacked up.

Think you see the full range of the rainbow? Take the test to prove it: X-Rite Colour IQ Test.

You can also find out more info at X-Rite.com. via Apartment Therapy.

