X-Ray Images Allow People To See Inside A Spacesuit For The First Time

An exhibit, “Suited for Space,” which opened last Friday, July 26, at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, allows visitors for the first time to see what’s inside space clothing.



The travelling exhibit only features photographs and x-rays from the Museum’s spacesuit collection since the real items are too fragile to be moved.

The ability to see inside a spacesuit was previously a difficult task that could only be “done by peering through the neck or the wrist with a flashlight,” the Museum writes.

The new x-ray images aren’t just cool to look at — they will also help scientists find better ways to preserve space clothing.

There are 10 items from the spacesuit collection in the exhibit, including an x-ray of Alan Shepard’s Apollo 14 spacesuit and an Apollo-era space boot.

Check out some photos below:

An x-ray of an Apollo-era “overboot” shows the adjustment strap that allowed astronauts to tighten this boot over another shoe that was attached to the spacesuit.

An x-ray of a 1964 A4-H “Universal” helmet shows ball bearings in the neck ring that allowed the helmet to move right and left.

An x-ray of Alan Shepard’s Apollo 14 spacesuit.

