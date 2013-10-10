'X-Men' Producer Goes On Racist Facebook Rant

Patrick Riviere / Getty Images ‘X-Men’ producer John Palermo with Hugh Jackman and his wife.

Former “X-Men” producer John Palermo took to Facebook going on a racist rant recently, attacking everyone from Julie Chen to Kanye West.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the story, noting Palermo left his position at Fox more than a year ago

after his contract ended.

Here are some of the postings that appeared on his Facebook page that has since been taken down. Warning, the following may offend some readers.

About Anderson Cooper attending his boyfriend’s bar:

#SmellsLikeLubeAndHIV.

On Kanye West and Kim Kardashian moving into a home in Bel-Air:

“There goes the neighbourhood!!! It looks like a Poor Persian Palace, where’s Kris Jenner when you need her?! #MoneyCantBuyADumbN—-Class.”

Regarding Julie Chen’s reveal about cosmetic surgery on her eyes:

“Now that her eyes are finally open, she should leave Monster Moonves.”

When asked about his comments, Palermo told THR his remarks were meant to “tweak Hollywood’s own ingrained racism.”

Overall, Palermo doesn’t seem too worried about his comments.

“I stopped caring about what Hollywood thinks of me years ago,” he said. “I’ve got nothing to lose, nothing to gain. I’m a bored dude, unemployed, sitting at home in the Valley. For me, some of the best ways to overcome serious issues is to laugh about them.”

