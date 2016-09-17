Here's how the villain's costume in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' came to life

Oscar Isaac played the latest “X-Men” villain in this summer’s “X-Men: Apocalypse,” and it took a lot of work to bring the character to life.

Fox shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look with INSIDER breaking down how the mutant’s costume was built. In the clip, which will be included as one of the features on the film’s Blu-ray and DVD when it’s out October 4, costume designer Louise Mingenbach along with some of the film’s crew and Isaac himself discuss the inspiration and process of building the intricate costume.

“We wanted him to feel larger than other people in the movie physically,” explains screenwriter and producer Simon Kinberg. “We wanted him to have that sort of ancient, mythic God-like look to him.”

Fox Apocalypse is the oldest mutant to have ever lived. He’s also the most powerful.

It wasn’t the easiest concept for Mingenbach to realise on screen.

“Oscar’s costume was incredibly difficult to build. First, we start with these very detailed costume sketches. Then all the fabrics he wore were created and made especially for him,” she said.

Fox A number of workers sewed together, painted, and put the finishing touches on Oscar Isaac’s Apocalypse costume.

Here’s how some of the early concept art for Apocalypse looked:

Isaac says the costume itself had 13 moving pieces to it which were 3D printed.

Fox Oscar Isaac getting fitted with the Apocalypse costume.

“There was these layers upon layers to give it a very complex look,” Isaac recalled. “There was gauntlets, there was gloves, there was leggings, there was wild boots, chest piece.”

The fabrication department over at Legacy Effects also helped to create the many pieces of armour. They helped make sure that the costume not only looked heavy, but that it also looked like rugged pieces of metal that would make sense for Apocalypse’s ancient Egyptian mutant.

Fox Here are a few of Apocalypse’s gauntlets. The character’s costume was 3D printed.

Fox There were a lot of boots for Oscar Isaac on set.

Once the costume was on, it wasn’t very comfortable to wear. Director Bryan Singer explained that Isaac often got hot while wearing the layered outfit so he had to have cold water piped into the suit through tubes.

“Whenever we were done shooting a sequence, we would have someone with a tank full of cold water that we would plug him into,” explained Singer.

Fox During breaks on set, Isaac had a person come over with a water tank to cool him off.

You can watch the full clip below:

