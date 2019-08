Patrick Willems reimagined the X-Men series with Wes Anderson as director. Using Anderson’s signature typography, cinematography, and quirky dialogue, Willems’ shows us why a Wes Anderson directed X-Men isn’t exactly the worst idea in the world.

