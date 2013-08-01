5 Photos Of The Mutant-Hunting Robots The X-Men Will Face In 'Days Of Future Past'

The viral marketing for next year’s X-Men film, “Days of Future Past” is finally getting underway, giving us a glimpse of what the next mutant movie will revolve around.



When word came that Fox would be adapting one of the most popular X-Men comic storylines for the big screen, it was unclear exactly how the story would unfold.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for the film it was revealed Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) would join the cast.

This week, a very expansive viral site focused around his character Bolivar Trask and Trask Industries (no relation to Stark Industries) launched giving us more context about the film and photos of grisly sentinel robots created in the ’70s that will be hunting down Magneto, Professor X, and the rest of the mutants.

Directed by Bryan Singer, the film will join together the two casts of the original “X-Men” films which began in 2000 and prequel movie “X-Men: First Class.”

Here’s a look at what we gathered from the site along with some of the posters of the sentinel robots.

Dinklage’s character Trask is the founder of Trask Industries who has taken it upon himself to rid of the threat of mutants including the “X-Men” from the planet. “

He plans on doing that with sentinel robots he built for governments in 1973.

Singer previously teased this poster shown at Comic-Con.

Trask: “The mutant threat is the defining issue of our time. We can choose to stem the impending tide of extinction or we can stand by passively and allow it to wash away any remnants of our species.”

In ’73 the Mark I robots weren’t just issued in the U.S., but also China, Russia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, France, India and the United Kingdom.

By 1974, the robots were dispersed to the five most populated cities in America …

… and were used as presidential security.

During the 1980s, they took root in major cities worldwide.

Mini-spoiler:

After seeing “The Wolverine” and its end scene after the credits, it’s clear Logan will most likely be sent back in time to prevent mutants from being imprisoned by Sentinels in the future.

Jennifer Lawrence has discussed enjoying the wardrobe of the ’70s while director Bryan Singer showed off a photo of Hugh Jackman in 1973.

Here’s a teaser preview from the site:

