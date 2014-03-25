'X-Men' Are Fighting Extinction In New Trailer

20th Century Fox has just released a new trailer for “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and it’s great.

This is probably the summer movie we’re looking most forward to not only because it’s been three years since “X-Men: First Class,” but because it reunites a lot of actors from the 2006 film “X-Men: The Last Stand” as well.

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Halle Berry are among the stars in the sequel.

Based on the popular comic story, the group will team up with their younger selves to take down a bunch of mutant-hunting robots threatening to extinguish their race.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is in theatres May 23.

Basically, what we gather from the trailer is that Peter Dinklage’s character Bolivar Trask will set loose a bunch of robots in the present time to go after the X-Men. They will be successful in killing some. When that happens, Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen) get the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to travel back into the past to prevent Trask from ever creating these robots.

Here are a few takeaways from the new trailer:

Storm (Halle Berry) looks like she’s in trouble.

Here’s a better look at the forces the X-Men will be fighting against.

We’re sure Professor X is fine. The below are most likely two separate scenes edited together.

Rise!

