'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' Made More Than $US100 Million Memorial Day Weekend

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” had a huge Memorial Day Weekend.
The return of the mutants in their seventh movie banked $111 million over the course of the four-day weekend.
In three days, the film made $US91.4 million.
While the film didn’t set any records — it scored the fifth-highest Memorial Day Weekend opening — it was one of the largest debuts of the year behind “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Godzilla,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”
One of the most expensive X-Men movie to date, the sequel has already made $302 million worldwide.
Here’s how “Days of Future Past” lived up to previous installments in the franchise opening weekend.
|Movie
|Release
|Opening Weekend
|Worldwide
|Budget
|“X-Men”
|2000
|$54.5 million
|$296.3 million
|$75 million
|“X2: X-Men United”
|2003
|$85.6 million
|$407.7 million
|$110 million
|“X-Men: The Last Stand”
|2006
|$102.8 million
|$459.4 million
|$210 million
|“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”
|2009
|$85.1 million
|$373 million
|$150 million
|“X-Men: First Class”
|2011
|$55.1 million
|$353.6 million
|$160 million
|“The Wolverine”
|2013
|$53.1 million
|$414.8 million
|$120 million
|“X-Men: Days of Future Past”
|2014
|$91.4 million
|
$302 million
as of 5/26/14
|$200 million
Adjusted for inflation, “Days of Future Past” has the third largest opening weekend behind “The Last Stand” ($124.9 million) and “X2” ($112.9 million).
Here are the largest Memorial Day Weekend openings:
