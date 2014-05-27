'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' Made More Than $US100 Million Memorial Day Weekend

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” had a huge Memorial Day Weekend.

The return of the mutants in their seventh movie banked $111 million over the course of the four-day weekend.

In three days, the film made $US91.4 million.

While the film didn’t set any records — it scored the fifth-highest Memorial Day Weekend opening — it was one of the largest debuts of the year behind “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Godzilla,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

One of the most expensive X-Men movie to date, the sequel has already made $302 million worldwide.

Here’s how “Days of Future Past” lived up to previous installments in the franchise opening weekend.

Adjusted for inflation, “Days of Future Past” has the third largest opening weekend behind “The Last Stand” ($124.9 million) and “X2” ($112.9 million).

Here are the largest Memorial Day Weekend openings:

