'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' Made More Than $US100 Million Memorial Day Weekend

Kirsten Acuna
Magneto x-men days of future past20th Century Fox/X-Men: Days of Future Past

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” had a huge Memorial Day Weekend.

The return of the mutants in their seventh movie banked $111 million over the course of the four-day weekend.

In three days, the film made $US91.4 million.

While the film didn’t set any records — it scored the fifth-highest Memorial Day Weekend opening — it was one of the largest debuts of the year behind “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Godzilla,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

One of the most expensive X-Men movie to date, the sequel has already made $302 million worldwide.

Here’s how “Days of Future Past” lived up to previous installments in the franchise opening weekend.

Movie Release Opening Weekend Worldwide Budget
X-Men 2000 $54.5 million $296.3 million $75 million
X2: X-Men United 2003 $85.6 million $407.7 million $110 million
X-Men: The Last Stand 2006 $102.8 million $459.4 million $210 million
X-Men Origins: Wolverine 2009 $85.1 million $373 million $150 million
X-Men: First Class 2011 $55.1 million $353.6 million $160 million
The Wolverine 2013 $53.1 million $414.8 million $120 million
X-Men: Days of Future Past 2014 $91.4 million

$302 million

as of 5/26/14

 $200 million

Adjusted for inflation, “Days of Future Past” has the third largest opening weekend behind “The Last Stand” ($124.9 million) and “X2” ($112.9 million).

Here are the largest Memorial Day Weekend openings:

