The Opening Fight Sequence From 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' Looks Awesome

A preview of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” aired during the MTV Movie Awards and it has us pumped for the movie come May.

The scene shows part of the film’s opening sequence with Ellen Page and Shawn Ashmore among other mutants uniting to fight.

Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen also star in the movie out in theatres May 23.

Watch the scene below:

