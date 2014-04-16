The Wolverine Unites The X-Men In New 'Days Of Future Past' Trailer

The final official trailer for “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” premiered last night during “Conan” and it gives the first real look at the film’s premise.

Based on the comic of the same name, the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is sent 50 years into the past to save the X-Men after sentinels start killing them off in the present.

The trailer shows the Wolverine as he tries to assemble all of the mutants together to prevent that from happening.

The film stars a huge cast including Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Ellen Page, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, James McAvoy, and Peter Dinklage.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theatres May 23.

