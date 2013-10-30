The First 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' Trailer Is Awesome

The first trailer for “X-Men: Days of Future Past” is finally here, and it is fantastic.

Filled with a monster cast, director Bryan Singer teams up the legion of actors from the first set of “X-Men” films with the prequels.

Yes, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Sir Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, and Anna Paquin are among the original cast that join forces with the newer, younger team of X-Men comprised of Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, and Jame McAvoy.

Peter Dinklage joins as the villainous Bolivar Trask.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theatres May 23, 2014.

