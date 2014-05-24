There's An End-Credits Scene After 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' -- Here's What It Means For The Sequel

When you head out to see “X-Men: Days of Future Past” stay after all the credits for a brief tease at the next film in the franchise.

If you ducked out early or are confused by what happened, here’s what you need to know.

What happens:

The camera pans over a desert in Ancient Egypt until we slowly reach a cloaked character. He’s overlooking a crowd bowing before him as he’s building one of the pyramids.

Finally, the camera pans on his grayish face and blue lips. If you’re a comic fan you know he’s Apocalypse, the character at the center of the next sequel, “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

What you need to know about Apocalypse:

Clearly, the dude’s bad news.

His real name is En Sabah Nur, which means “The First One.”

He was born and abandoned in an Egyptian tribe because of his appearance — the grey skin and blue lips we saw in the end credits.

Marvel Apocalypse wasn’t this built in the end-credits sequence, but this is what he grows up to look like.

He grew up with another clan who believed in the survival of the fittest, so that’s his mantra.

As seen in the credits, Apocalypse has the power to alter the shape of objects. In the comics, he also has superhuman strength like the Hulk. If that isn’t enough, he can also alter his own shape in addition to transforming himself into different humans, kind of like Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique character.

“X-Men” fans are more familiar with him looking like this:

Marvel He looks A LOT different from how we saw him on screen.

The character first appeared in the “X-Factor” comic series which had him go up against X-Men including Jean Grey, Cyclops, Iceman, Beast, and Angel.

Marvel The comic where Apocalypse makes his first appearance, but only as a shadow.

Apocalypse is known for founding the Alliance of Evil and leading the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, a group of varying mutants who are under his control who become known as Death, Famine, Pestilence (plague), and War.

Of all the storylines in which Apocalypse has appeared the latter is the most important to know about and which has been hinted at for the plot in the sequel.

Historically, mutants who have been a part of the Apocalypse’s horsemen have included Angel, Gambit, Sunfire, Deathbird, Hulk (yes, an Avenger), and even Wolverine.

Channing Tatum was just cast as Gambit in “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

The big takeaway:

So what does this mean for “X-Men: Apocalypse”?

Clearly, the character will be front and center in the sequel, but don’t expect to see Ancient Egypt when the movie comes to theatres in 2016.

“Days of Future Past” screenwriter Simon Kinberg told Cinemablend it will not take place in the past. Instead, the end-credits scene is just a setup to show off Apocalypse’s power and his God-like

“It was just to give a tease of, ‘This guy is super-powerful, and there was a moment in time when he was essentially treated as a god, and he’s going to rise again in X-Men: Apocalypse.'” Kinberg told Cinemablend.

Kinberg added the actor we see in the end-credits will not play Apocalypse in the sequel since the movie will take place in the present.

One dead giveaway that the sequel will focus on the four horseman? Kinberg says you can catch a glimpse of them in shadow during the end sequence. (We didn’t notice this the first time around.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.