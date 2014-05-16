Here Is The Real Baseball Stadium Magneto Destroys In 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past'

20th Century Fox released anew clip from “X-Men: Days of Future Past” Thursday.

In the clip, Michael Fassbender’s Magneto drops into a baseball stadium before he uses his mutant magnetic powers to rip it from the ground.

Watch the short clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” takes place in the real world and in the real time of the 1970s, so the stadium Magneto is destroying is actually a real place.

From watching the clip, you can see that the stadium has distinct red and yellow seats and doesn’t look like one that is still being used by a professional Major League Baseball team.

So what is the real-life baseball stadium that Magneto is destroying?

According to The Washington Post, the answer is Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.

RFK is the former home of Washington, D.C.’s baseball teams the Senators (from the park’s opening in 1961 to 1971) and the Nationals (from 2005 to 2007) along with the Washington Redskins football team (from 1961 to 1996).

The field is no longer used for baseball or football but is the current home to Washington’s Major League Soccer team, DC United.

Why Magneto chooses to uproot RFK won’t be known for sure until the film hits theatres next Friday.

But by the looks of the film’s trailers, Magneto’s hatred of the government and the stadium’s proximity to the White House (which is only 4 miles away) probably isn’t good news for the president.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theatres May 23.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.