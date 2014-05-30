Here's What Happens In Anna Paquin's Deleted 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' Scene

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” reunites most of the old “X-Men” cast with the newer, younger cast of “X-Men: First Class.”

The film has everyone from Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen to Jennifer Lawrence and James McAvoy. Even Halle Berry reprises her role as Storm in the sequel.

However, you may have noticed one major character from the original series missing from most of the action.

Except for a minor cameo near the film’s end, Anna Paquin’s Rogue, who was a focus of the original “X-Men” in 2000, was removed in the film’s editing process.

Director Bryan Singer previously explained to Entertainment Weekly how Paquin’s appearance would have involved a big rescue sequence involving Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Iceman (Shawn Ashmore).

Unfortunately, Singer said it ended up being “extraneous” to the overall film.

There’s been a lot of speculation on what exactly Rogue’s cut scene was and how it fit into the overall arc of ‘Days of Future Past.”

Screenwriter Simon Kinberg recently expanded on Rogue’s cut sequence in an interview with Empire magazine, detailing what went on in an elaborate 10-minute scene that would have pushed the film closer to a two-and-a-half hour movie.

What Happens In The Deleted Scene

For those who haven’t seen the film there are some spoilers ahead.

In the film, Kitty Pride (Ellen Page) sends Wolverine (Jackman) back to the past to save the X-Men and all of mankind from giant mutant-hunting robots (just go with it).

During one part late in the film, Pride accidentally gets stabbed by Wolverine while he’s being sent back in time leaving her wounded badly. While Wolverine has the power to self heal, there’s one X-Men who has the ability to borrow other mutants’ powers for a while.

Enter Rogue.

Iceman, Magneto, and Xavier would have went to save the mutant from some “dark, scary place” and bring her to where the X-Men were hiding out to save Kitty.

If you go back and watch the first official trailer for the movie, you can actually catch glimpses of the cut scenes with Paquin.

Here’s Paquin being saved from that dark place by Iceman and Magneto (no Xavier in sight).

Here’s another image of McKellen and Ashmore. Things are looking pretty bleak.

And here’s Rogue appearing to get ready to use her powers on Wolverine and Kitty Pride.

For fans watching the movie knowing Rogue was cut, it’s pretty evident this is where she most likely would have made her entrance. In this case, it would have made perfect sense for her character to borrow Wolverine’s healing power to aid Pride.

Why It Was Cut

Kinberg went into depth with Empire magazine on why the scene didn’t make it into the film.

Via Empire:

“The Rogue subplot was originally there because I wanted a mission for the older Charles and Eric to do, something like Unforgiven — two last gunslingers, Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman — that kind of a mission for them. I just loved the idea of that. Nothing in the story necessitated that, but just for a lark, I thought it would be a cool thing to see, because we may never see it again. “But it does not service the main story. I thought it would increase the urgency and the stakes of the plot in the future, but it actually does the opposite, because it makes you feel like there is an answer out there. You think once Rogue gets here, we’ll have an unlimited amount of time. The ticking clock that we’d established with Kitty getting wounded and losing her powers… well, Rogue would show up and press stop on the clock. So for all of those narrative reasons, there was this ten-minute subplot that had to go.”

As Kinberg and Singer have said, the big rescue scene doesn’t sound necessary (though cool nonetheless).

However, if they really wanted to keep Paquin in the film, it would have made sense if Rogue was just with the group of X-Men from the movie’s start so she could have helped revive her fellow X-Man later on. No need for the huge rescue scene.

If you’re bummed about the scene being cut, both Singer and Kinberg have said it will most likely appear as an extra once the film’s released.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.