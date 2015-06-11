It looks like there's going to be another awesome Quicksilver scene in the next 'X-Men' movie

The best scene in last year’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” revolved around a lightning fast mutant, Quicksilver, played by Evan Peters.

In the film, Quicksilver helps break Magneto (Michael Fassbender) out of a prison cell 100 floors beneath the Pentagon.

The scene became a fan-favourite for a hilarious slow-motion run where Quicksilver saved Magneto along with Wolverine and Charles Xavier.

Unfortunately, that was one of Peters’ only scenes in “Days of Future Past.”

For fans wanting to see more of Quicksilver, there’s good news! Peters will reprise his role in next year’s followup, “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

While we’re not sure what his role will entail yet, we know he’ll potentially have another cool, big action sequence.

Director Bryan Singer has been sharing images from on set of the new film, and his latest tease is the best yet.

They’re in the midst of filming a Quicksilver scene, and it looks like a lot of fun.

Just another day at the office. #Quicksilver #Xmen #XmenApocalypse A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Jun 10, 2015 at 12:13pm PDT

“X-Men: Apocalypse” will be in theatres May 27, 2016.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.