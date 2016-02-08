Fox just released a Super Bowl ad for the next 'X-Men' movie

Madison Malone Kircher

Fox just released a Super Bowl spot for “X-Men: Apocalypse” which hits theatres on May 27. 

The movie features an all-star cast including Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, and “Star Wars” breakout star Oscar Isaac. 

Check out the new trailer below and get hyped for this spring. 

 

