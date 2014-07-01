Bryan Singer Teases The Script For Next 'X-Men' Movie

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” may still be raking in cash at theatres, but director Bryan Singer is already looking ahead to the next sequel out May 2016.

Singer joined Instagram today and his inaugural image was a tease at the next film’s working script.

Check it out below:

Fans will notice the prologue starts in the same setting as the end-credits scene seen at the end of “Days of Future Past” this summer.

That scene showed a camera pan over Ancient Egypt and gave a brief glimpse at Apocalypse, one of the X-Men’s most famed villains.

YouTube screencap Here’s how Apocalypse has appeared in the X-Men universe.

“THE FOUR HORSEMEN” reference alludes to four mutants he recruits to work alongside him that were briefly teased in the end credits.

The script is written by Singer, Simon Kinberg, Michael Dougherty, and Dan Harris.

