We'll see more of Quicksilver in the next 'X-Men' movie -- here's what he'll be up to

20th Century Fox/X-Men Days of Future Past trailer Evan Peters in what is arguably the best scene of 2014’s ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’

Evan Peters stole in the show in 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” as the speedy youngster Quicksilver.

He’ll be back in next summer’s sequel “X-Men: Apocalypse,” and we finally have an idea of what he’ll be up to in the film.

“My character is searching for his father and wants to find him,” Peters told Details. “It starts there and then he jumps on the X-Men train and gets sucked up in this whole Apocalypse madness. He tries to stop him from destroying the world.”

Too bad he doesn’t realise he met his dad, Magneto (Michael Fassbender), in the last film.

20th Century Fox/X-Men teaser Quicksilver unknowingly helped break his dad out of the Pentagon.

The next X-Men movie, “X-Men: Apocalypse,” will take place ten years after the last film in 1983. Wolverine altered history after the events of the last film, so we’ll be seeing an entirely new timeline.

This time, the X-Men will go up against a 5,000-year-old mutant Apocalypse who will be played by Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”).

It sounds like we’ll get to see Quicksilver join forces with the X-Men once again to help take this new foe down.

Director Bryan Singer teased we’ll be seeing our first footage of the movie soon on Instagram. He captioned this photo, “Back in the cutting room with #johnottman teaser coming soon.”



“X-Men: Apocalypse” will be in theatres May 27, 2016.

