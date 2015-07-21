We finally have a good idea of what the next 'X-Men' movie will be about

Entertainment Weekly Olivia Munn, Oscar Isaac, and Michael Fassbender will be part of team Apocalypse in next year’s ‘X-Men: Apocalypse.’

The next instalment in the “X-Men” franchise isn’t out until next May.

While we’ve seen some photos teased from the upcoming film, we haven’t known much about the film until now.

Entertainment Weekly’s latest issue has a first look at “X-Men: Apocalypse,” and dives into what we can expect from the mutants next summer.

According to EW, the film will take place 10 years after “Days of Future Past” in 1983. Since Wolverine changed the course of history in the last film, we’re now dealing with an entirely alternate timeline for the X-Men.

That may have unleashed something much worse.

As teased at the end of “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” the film will revolve around a 5,000-year-old Egyptian mutant named Apocalypse who is believed to be the first mutant.

We’ve mentioned this before, but Apocalypse is known for leading a team called the Horsemen of the Apocalypse which has consisted of a rotating group of four mutants over the years. The big secret was that we didn’t know which four mutants would be working with Apocalypse in the next X-Men film, and now we finally do. Apocalypse will have a young Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Angel (Ben Hardy), Psylocke (Olivia Munn), and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) at his side.

In “Apocalypse,” the ancient mutant is after Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) to join his ranks and to help destroy the world.

Unsurprisingly, Xavier isn’t down to down to join the dark side.

Via EW:

As Apocalypse opens, 10 years have passed and Raven, Charles, and Erik are still estranged, but not for much longer. The Big A [Apocalypse] awakens from his Egyptian tomb, sizes up the global ’80s vibe, and decides he’s not down with the Reagan era … He finds teenage Storm living on the streets in Cairo, Angel duking it out in a fight club in Berlin, and Psylocke working behind the Iron Curtain for the mutant-broker Caliban. But his big get is Erik, who has been attempting to live a “normal” life in Poland.

EW reports Jennifer Lawrence’s character Raven (aka Mystique) will hear about Magneto working with Apocalypse and will team up with Charles to put a stop to the Horsemen in a big mutant fight before they can destroy the world.

We’ll see a bunch of other mutants including a young Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Jean Grey (played by “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner), too.

You can check out a preview to the EW article here.

“X-Men: Apocalypse” is in theatres May 27, 2016.

