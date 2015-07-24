Meet the new teen heroes of the next 'X-Men' movie

20th Century Fox via YouTube A young Apocalypse, who will be at the center of next year’s film, first shown in the end-credits of ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’

Outside of a few behind-the-scenes photos tweeted out by director Bryan Singer and a teaser shown off at San Diego Comic-Con, very little of “X-Men: Apocalypse” has been shown to the general public. However, details are finally starting to trickle out.

Thursday, 20th Century Fox finally released a small bundle of high-resolution images of the film’s cast, focusing mostly on the new heroes we’ll be meeting when the movie comes out next summer.

Given that they’re teens in the ’80s, it’s not a big surprise that a bunch of these photos are at the mall.

“X-Men: Apocalypse” is scheduled to release on May 27, 2016.

Let’s take a look at the cast!

Tye Sheridan will step in as a younger Scott Summers aka Cyclops. Picking up James Marsden's ruby quartz sunglasses is Tye Sheridan, a young actor who previously worked on critically acclaimed films like 'The Tree of Life' and 'Mud'. If you need a refresher, Scott Summers has the mutant power to project uncontrollable concussive red energy from his eyes whenever they're open. Those red shades are the only thing keeping them in check. 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner will play Jean Grey. The actress famous for playing Sansa Stark makes the leap to comic-book blockbusters as telepath Jean Grey, one of the original comic book team members previously portrayed by Famke Janssen in the first 'X-Men' trilogy. Alexandra Shipp plays Ororo Munroe, aka Storm. Previously portrayed by Halle Berry, Ororo Munroe/Storm is a mutant with the power to control the weather. While the previous movies didn't do much with her character, the Storm of the comics is one of the series' most important characters, serving as the team's leader for a number of years. However, in 'Apocalypse', it looks like she starts out on the titular bad guy's team. The greatest thing about this photo? Storm is rocking her famous mohawk from the comics. Mohawked Storm is the best Storm. Lana Condor will play Jubilation Lee, nicknamed Jubilee. One of the most iconic characters from the '90s 'X-Men' animated series, Jubilee has the power to project bursts of energy from her hands. They're kind of like fireworks. Maybe they're not the most impressive set of powers, but it doesn't matter. Jubilee is great. Michael Fassbender returns as Erik Lensherr, better known as Magneto. In the film, Magneto will be taking sides with new villain Apocalypse. Kodi Smit-McPhee will play Kurt Wagner, better known as Nightcrawler. Remember Nightcrawler? Alan Cumming's take on the blue teleporting mutant in 'X2: X-Men United' was a series highlight, so here's hoping Smit-McPhee -- who boasts an impressive resume starring in films like 'The Road' and 'Let Me In' -- can also bring the fun, swashbuckling character comics fans love to life. Much of the cast from 'X-Men: First Class' is also returning. This includes Jennifer Lawrence as Raven Darkholme/Mystique, Rose Byrne as Moira McTaggart, James McAvoy as Charles Xavier, Lucas Till as Alex Summer/Havok, and Nicholas Hoult as Hank McCoy/Beast. So is the breakout star Evan Peters who played Peter Maximoff aka Quicksilver in 'Days of Future Past.' Evan Peters' Quicksilver was quite possibly the best part of 'Days of Future Past', but he wasn't in the movie nearly enough. Hopefully we get to see much more of him in 'Apocalypse'.

