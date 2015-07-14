The 'X-Men' trailer that shocked fans at Comic-Con has leaked online

There were a ton of shockingtrailers at this year’s Comic-Con. And this was certainly one of them.
Nobody really expected a trailer for next years “X-Men Apocalypse” to arrive during Saturday’s Fox panel. After all, the movie is still pretty far away. But fans got hit with it anyways, and it looks amazing.
We’re still not 100% sure what’s going to happen in the film, but there’s plenty of fun stuff in the trailer, including our first look at Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones”) as Jean Grey, and the first image of a bald-headed James McAvoy as Professor X.
“X-Men: Apocalypse” is in theatres May 27, 2016.
Watch it before it gets taken down!
