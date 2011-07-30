The Biggest Wipeouts In Summer X-Games History

The scene: Freestyle Motocross competition at X-Games 13 in 2007.

Lusk, a five-time medalist in X-Games moto x events, nearly hit an incredible 'Hart Attack Indian Air Back Flip', but was short on his landing by just a tad. Freestyle Moto X riding is truly an event dependent on precision.

The results of this crash were relatively minor. Lusk bailed on the bike and did a clean tuck-and-roll after impact. He was lucky to escape that time. However, fortune doesn't always favour the bold.

On February 9th, 2009, Lusk attempted to land a similar trick while competing in an event in Costa Rica. He fell of the bike head first, and sustained fatal head and neck injuries. He died as a result of the crash the next day.

This video is NOT of the fatal crash.