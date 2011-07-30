The Biggest Wipeouts In Summer X-Games History

Photo: AP
The allure of the X-Games stems from the death-defying stunts the athletes end up often executing.But when a trick goes wrong, the crowd gasps. Falling off a skateboard while your upside down and 20 feet up has got to hurt.
But don’t worry, the riders in the following wipeouts didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
The scene: BMX Vert competition at X-Games 14 in 2008
Bestwick mistimed the grab on an attempted double barspin. He didn't suffer from anything more than a few bumps and bruises. Whatever injuries there might have been, they weren't enough to stop Bestwick from winning his second consecutive BMX Vert gold at the X-Games. He's won every BX Vert competition since 2008 and seven times overall.
The scene: Freestyle Motocross competition at X-Games 13 in 2007
It's hard to feel bad for a full-grown man who makes a conscious decision to stand close the landing zone of a guy who just accelerated off of a ramp. It's not like Fassit could have yelled 'HEADS UP!' over the roar of a dirt bike injury. The guy is lucky it wasn't a whole lot worse.
The scene: Freestyle Motocross competition at X-Games 13 in 2007.
Lusk, a five-time medalist in X-Games moto x events, nearly hit an incredible 'Hart Attack Indian Air Back Flip', but was short on his landing by just a tad. Freestyle Moto X riding is truly an event dependent on precision.
The results of this crash were relatively minor. Lusk bailed on the bike and did a clean tuck-and-roll after impact. He was lucky to escape that time. However, fortune doesn't always favour the bold.
On February 9th, 2009, Lusk attempted to land a similar trick while competing in an event in Costa Rica. He fell of the bike head first, and sustained fatal head and neck injuries. He died as a result of the crash the next day.
This video is NOT of the fatal crash.
The scene: Motocross Best Trick competition at X-Games 15 in 2009.
Travis Pastrana doesn't know the meaning of the word 'fear.' Perhaps he should be the one holding a camera at the X Games.
One of the most notable wipeouts in X Games history, Pastrana tried his hand at landing a 'Rodeo 720' in competition, and basically plummeted to the ground like a stone thrown off the top of a rooftop garden.
Pastrana walked off under his own power, but had to withdraw from the competition. He eventually landed a shorter version of the same trick. He called it the 'TP 700' since he couldn't complete the full 720. Later on in his career, he would complete the full trick, 720 included.
The scene: Motocross race at X-Games 15 in 2009.
This crash is terrifying to watch. So many things can go wrong in every single motorbike based event, but races are considered to be the safest event in the genre. This video illustrates just about how bad a two-person wreck can get in a motocross race.
Wharton didn't judge his jump well enough to avoid Max Anstie waiting on the bottom. While it was mostly Wharton's mistake, Anstie dealt with all the repercussions.
The scene: Motocross Best Trick competition at X-Games 15 in 2009.
Page made a valiant effort to execute a difficult 'Decade Air,' but he couldn't get his legs from one side of the bike to the other side in time. He paid for his timing mistake with landing on top of his handlebars and chest first. As a bonus, he leg slammed into his foot peg.
After slamming oh so hard, Page looked more upset that he didn't land the trick that injured.
The scene: Freestyle Motocross competition at X-Games 14 in 2008.
Here's where the crashes get a bit more intense. Danielson wasn't going for anything more than big air, but he went far too long into the jump and bounced off his bike while suspended high in the air.
Don't worry about what Danielson's state was after the crash; he seemed pretty OK with everything.
The scene: Skateboarding Big Air competition at X-Games 14 in 2008.
Way clipped his ankle on the lip of the quarter pipe on the way down, and flipped head over heels in a horrifyingly violent fashion.
Amazingly, Way was able to get up and continue his performance. His ankle was fractured in the wipeout, but that didn't stop him from earning a silver medal in the competition.
The scene: Motocross Big Air competition at X-Games 7 in 2001.
If you want to see a human being's back get reduced to what's basically just jelly, check out this video of Carey Hart messing up a back flip.
How is he even able to walk nowadays, let alone ride?
The scene: Motocross Best Trick competition at X-Games 16 in 2010
Rosen made it about halfway around on a front lip and landed back first after falling down from such great heights. Not only that but part of his bike landed on top of him.
After spending a night in a hospital, Rosen showed up at the event the very next night to watch the finals, but was unable to compete.
The scene: Skateboard Big Air competition at X-Games 13 in 2007.
The first part of this trick is absolutely amazing. No one on the planet ever hit a 720 in Big Air history prior to Brown. That alone makes this video worth posting, but it only gets more intense after that.
Brown started to lose control of his board up the quarter pipe because he had gained too much speed. The Aussie was off the board completely before he had even lost his momentum. He reached a height of four stories above the ground and hit the ground after what was essentially a base jumping adventure sans parachute.
The force of the impact was so great that Brown lost his shoe in the crash.
Eventually, Brown walked off the pipe with little assistance and mostly minor-to-moderate injuries, which is the most amazing thing of all.
