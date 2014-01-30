An X Games Athlete Wore Crazy $US500 Snowboarding Boots That Light Up

Halldor Helgason of Iceland finished ninth in the X Games Aspen snowboarding big air competition. But he left a bigger impression with his wild snowboarding boots.

The $US500 Nike boots have swooshes that each illuminate with 30 LEDs and truly stood out in the night scene of the Aspen slopes.

The boots are reminiscent of the shoes worn by Marty McFly in Back to the Future II

that were recently reproduced by Nike and auctioned off for charity.

Here is closer view of the shoe (via Nike). A video of Helgason in action at the X Games can be seen below.

Here is one of Helgason’s runs.

