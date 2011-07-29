Meet The Women Of The 2011 Summer X-Games

Photo: sarapricemx.com
The 2011 Summer X-Games start today in Los Angeles.While men make up most of the X-Game’s roster, there are some awesome women who can grind, shred, and kickflip, just as good as the guys.
Most of the female participants are skateboarders, or Motocross riders, and a few of them are participating in their first X-Games ever.
Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Event: Women's Street Skateboarding
Bio: Bufoni is one of the youngest competitors at the X-Games this year, but don't let that fool you; the girl can shred.
The 18-year-old Brazilian has already won a world title at the Dew Tour and the bowl Mystic Sk8 Cup in Prague. She speaks both Portuguese and English fluently, recently appeared in a Secret deodorant advertisement, and plays guitar and sings in band called As Catantes.
Hometown: Castro Valley, California
Event: Women's Street Skateboarding
Bio: A skateboarder's skateboarder, Amy Caron has a laid back approach to the sport that she loves. Caron has appeared at every single X-Games since they added women's skateboarding events.
Caron is perhaps best known for her prominent feature in the documentary AKA: Girl Skater. Her most memorable scene from the film was her winning of Melbourne, Australia's Gallaz Skate Jam. The prize for her victory was a new car that she proceeded to crash into the stadium.
Hometown: La Grange, Illinois
Event: Women's Street Skateboarding
Bio: In her five career trips to the X-Games, Santo has brought home two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze.
Her biggest title to date would be her 2007 overall World Cup Skateboarding championship. She is sponsored by Emerica and Innes Clothing.
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
Event: Women's Street Skateboarding
Bio:You would expect to see many Ivy Leaguers at an X-Games event, but Alexis Sablone is an exception. The Columbia University graduate is a fundamentally strong and exceptionally smooth skater.
In 2009, Sablone won the silver medal in the women's street competition despite riding with broken ribs that she suffered earlier in the competition. In 2010, she won gold in the same event without battling any significant injuries.
Hometown: Covina, California
Event: Women's Street Skateboarding
Bio: Baker started competing in X-Games when she was still in high school. Since then, she has established herself as one of the world's top skaters. She has only medaled once at the X-Games, but she has fared very well in international competitions.
She was the 2010 winner of the street Mystic Sk8 Cup, and the 2009 World Cup skateboarding champion.
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Event: Women's Street Skateboarding
Bio: Most people know her as the first female playable character ever in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series, but other female boarders know her as the 'Godmother.'
Due to turn 36 the day before her competition, Steamer is one of the most long tenured figures in the sport as a whole. She is also one of the most decorated athletes in X-Games history with her four gold medals.
Hometown: Silver Lake, California
Event: Women's Street Skateboarding
Bio: Torres is another X-Games veteran who has competed in at least one girl's event every year since the events were created. Her gold medal at the inaugural competition immediately cemented her as a top flight board jockey.
Torres has found even more success since her maiden voyage win. She was won five major events ever since 2003.
Hometown: Riverside, California
Event: Women's Moto X Racing
Bio: In 2008, Bash endured some very serious internal injuries after a massive crash. Some wondered if she'd ever ride a bike again. She responded to those concerns by winning the bronze medal at the X-Games the very next year.
She's one of the tallest professional riders in the world, but her smooth style more than accounts for any disadvantage her height gives her.
Hometown: Aguadilla, Puerto Rico
Events: Women's Moto X Racing and Women's Moto X End uro X
Bio: Gieger won the first Women's Moto X event ever in 2008, and she was the AMA rider of the year in 2007. She is a fearless rider which makes her particularly adept at the Enduro X which involves racing on courses with more natural obstacles.
Gieger hasn't won any major competition since 2008, but she has a wrist injury and Ashley Fiolek's emergence to blame.
Hometown: Exeter, California
Event: Women's Moto X Racing
Bio: Ives has been competing professionally in the sport for just under three full years now, but you wouldn't know it from watching her. The 2008 AMA Amateur of the Year is competing in her first X-Games ever and could make a very big splash in her debut.
Hometown: St. Denis, France
Event: Women's Moto X Racing
Bio: Easily the best rider France has to offer, Livia Lancelot is the dark horse favourite in women's motocross which is impressive considering that this will be her first X-Games appearance.
In 2008, Lancelot won the MX1 World Championship. Currently, she's leading the French Moto X standings and will likely win another women's championship in her home country.
Hometown: Canyon Lake, California
Events: Women's Moto X Racing, Women's Moto X End uro X
Bio: The 2009 AMA/WMX Rookie of the Year is looking to improve upon her third place finish in the 2010 X-Games Super X competition.
Price's tenacity on the course can be her downfall. She has been known to take risks which sometimes don't work out in her favour. Once the 18-year-old reigns herself in, her star status will be officially confirmed.
Hometown: Saint Augustine, Florida
Event: Moto X Racing -- Women
Bio: Ashley Fiolek is currently the star of a new ad campaign from Red Bull that is all over television. It's safe to say she is now the face of the sport.
At the age of 20, Fiolek is already a trailblazing athlete. Fiolek has been deaf since birth and learned to shift and ride a bike by judging the vibrations. She became the first deaf athlete to win a gold medal at X-Games in 2009, and she followed that performance with another gold medal in 2010.
Fiolek is considered the favourite to medal the Moto X event since she hasn't finished in worse than second place in any competition she has entered since 2008.
