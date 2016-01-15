The new 'X-Files' will take on a notorious 9/11 conspiracy theory

Fox’s upcoming “X-Files” revival is taking on some heady issues, including government surveillance and national security, plus a conspiracy theory about 9/11.

“We live in a ‘Citizenfour’ world,” “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter said, referring to the Edward Snowden documentary, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The six-episode new season brings back a Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), who’s a bit paranoid about cameras. He’s taped over the lens on his laptop and keeps an eye out for eavesdropping drones.

As Edward Snowden told the world, Americans are being surveilled to at a whole new level since 9/11 and the passing of the Patriot Act in 2002.

“A lot of the rights and liberties that were signed away [with the Patriot Act] are being abused now,” Carter said. “And no one seems to care.”

“The X-Files,” already steeped in suspicions of government conspiracies, will absorb all of these new realities.

“We see the admitted spying by the government,” Carter told Entertainment Weekly. “These are not things we’re making up and it informs everything Mulder and Scully and doing are doing.”

Fox Joel McHale’s character a conservative web-series host named Tad O’Malley will have great influence on Mulder and Scully.

The duo has some help this season in stoking their fears of being watched from a new character, conservative web-series host Tad O’Malley, played by “Community” star Joel McHale.

“O’Malley eventually sways Mulder and Scully to adopt a new conspiracy that lays a framework for the six-episode revival,” EW reported.

“The theory involves global warming, war in the Middle East, NSA spying, chem-trails (here called ‘aerial contaminants’), police militarization, supposed FEMA prison camps, and the eventual military ‘takeover of America’ by a UN-like group of ‘multinational elites.'”

All that will tie back to the series’ long-standing government alien conspiracy. At one point, O’Malley calls 9/11 a covert operation meant to pin the attacks on terrorists, echoing very real truther theories about the World Trade Center plane crashes — then connects it to extraterrestrial life.

“It’s all part of a conspiracy dating back to the UFO crash at Roswell,” O’Malley says.

“The X-Files” returns to Fox on Sunday, January 24.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.