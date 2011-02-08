Don't Like The New American Idol? Fear Not, Simon Cowell Is Returning This Fall With X-Factor

“American Idol” is only a few weeks into its season of big change — new judges, new rules and a new, sunny, everyone-is-special outlook.



But watching the Superbowl promo for Simon Cowell‘s “The X Factor” — debuting on Fox this fall — already felt like a blessed return to the dark side.

This morning, Fox released more details on the show, as well as an extended trailer.

The competition will be open to singers and singing groups of all ages — and the prize is a staggering $5 million contract (“Idol” winners get $1 million).

So any big-voiced contenders who skipped the “Idol” circuit to see what Cowell would come out with are looking pretty savvy right about now. Audition cities will be Miami, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago, and tryouts begin in March.

As for other judges, the British press are batting around Nicole Scherzinger and Katy Perry as potential choices.

In the clip below, Simon talks more about the competition — and there’s a glimpse of the stage.



