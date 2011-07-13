Here's Your First Glimpse At "X Factor," Simon Cowell's "American Idol" Killer (VIDEO)

Fox used the All-Star Game to roll out a brand new trailer for “X Factor,” the singing competition show coming to the network this fall.



“X Factor” is from ex-“American Idol” judge Simon Cowell — and the trailer took aim at that show’s we-love-everybody happy vibe.

The trailer depicts Cowell having a “nightmare” in which he’s nice to contestants who can’t sing that well.

It includes plenty of pissed-off soundbites, tough-guy slow-motion walking and, for whatever reason, aircraft.

As Cowell puts it in the spot: “What else did you expect?”

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

