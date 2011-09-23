ONE-MINUTE RECAP: Simon Cowell's "The X Factor"

After a sprawling, ominous publicity campaign that promised the return of Simon Cowell meanness, Fox finally unveiled singing competition “The X Factor” last night.



Twelve million people watched (though “Modern Family” bested the show overall, and Cowell’s not used to getting beat).

So what was it that kept viewers tuned in — and able to clearly discern the show from “American Idol”?

