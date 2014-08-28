X-Factor Judge Redfoo Was Glassed At A Sydney Pub

Getty Images

X-Factor judge Redfoo was reportedly glassed at a Sydney pub earlier this morning, according to witnesses at the scene.

The American pop singer, best known as part of the musical duo LMFAO, is believed to have been attacked by a patron at the Golden Sheaf Hotel in Double Bay just before 1am, SMH reported.

Redfoo was bleeding from a cut to his head after a 21 year-old man allegedly approached him and hurled a glass at him in an unprovoked assault.

Police said the man attempted to flee the scene; however was stopped by security guards, was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station.

Redfoo’s alleged attacker has been charged with malicious wounding and was granted conditional bail.

He will appear at Waverley Local Court on Wednesday 24 September 2014.

The singer was believed to be in a private area of the hotel when the incident occurred.

Just saw @RedFoo get a bottle thrown at his head at the Golden Sheaf bleeding!Jesus Christ! What is wrong with people..Hope you're okay mate — Josh Allerton (@Joshayyyy21) August 27, 2014

Just saw @RedFoo getting taken out of the Golden Sheaf bleeding from the head. What the hell just happened? #Australia — Erik Benotti (@EBnotti) August 27, 2014

