Here's The Hauntingly Beautiful 'X Factor' Performance Everyone's Buzzing About (VIDEO)

We’ve been rough on “The X Factor” lately, so in the interest of fairness: Simon Cowell‘s return to singing competitions turned a big corner tonight with its first live show.



The high production value of the performances — background dancers! — were a refreshing change of pace from “American Idol” fare. The musical assignments are more imaginative, too.

But the person Cowell has most to thank is: Drew Ryniewicz, (unbelievably) 14, whose performance below is haunting, polished, and most importantly, an indication that a huge star — not just a big star — could come out of this show.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

