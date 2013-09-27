'X Factor' Contestant Surprises Girlfriend By Proposing During Audition

Wednesday’s “X Factor” took a romantic turn.

After an embarrassing rendition of Usher’s “Nice and Slow,” contestant David Grey interrupted his girlfriend Lauren Waguespack’s audition to propose.

He got down on one knee:

Her surprised family went nuts:

And even the tough judges softened:

Simon Cowell cracked a smile!:

She said yes!

But she didn’t make it to the next round of the competition.

Her supportive new fiancé said, “It doesn’t matter what anybody thinks, or what the judges think. I love you forever, and I’ll support you with whatever you do.”:

Watch the complete proposal in the below video:

