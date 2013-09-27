US

'X Factor' Contestant Surprises Girlfriend By Proposing During Audition

Aly Weisman

Wednesday’s “X Factor” took a romantic turn.

After an embarrassing rendition of Usher’s “Nice and Slow,” contestant David Grey interrupted his girlfriend Lauren Waguespack’s audition to propose.

He got down on one knee:

X Factor proposalFOX/’X Factor’

Her surprised family went nuts:

X Factor proposalFOX/’X Factor’

And even the tough judges softened:

Demi Lovato Kelly Rowland X factorFOX/’X Factor’

Simon Cowell cracked a smile!:

Simon Cowell smiling X FactorFOX/’X Factor’

She said yes!

X Factor proposalFOX/’X Factor’

But she didn’t make it to the next round of the competition.

Her supportive new fiancé said, “It doesn’t matter what anybody thinks, or what the judges think. I love you forever, and I’ll support you with whatever you do.”:

X FactorFOX/’X Factor’

Watch the complete proposal in the below video:

