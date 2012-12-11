'X Factor' Judge Castoff Cheryl Cole Files $2.3M Lawsuit Against Producers

Photo: www.cherylcole.com

Cheryl Cole, who was originally hired as a judge for the American version of “The X Factor” but was replaced by Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger before the show premiered, is now suing the producers of the show for $2.3 million dollars, according to court papers obtained by TheWrap.In the complaint against Blue Orbit Productions, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Girls Aloud singer Cole claims that she entered a pay-or-play agreement with Blue Orbit Productions in April 22, 2011 that guaranteed her $1.8 million for the first season of the show, and $2 million for the second.



The suit also says that Cole was due to receive other expenses for housing, wardrobe, styling and general living expenses.

Cole claims that she received the $1.8 million for the first season, but the producers didn’t pony up for the wardrobe/styling allowance, housing allowance (which, according to the suit, was $15,000 per month) or living allowance.

She also didn’t receive her guaranteed $2 million for the second season, the suit claims.

Now Cole wants damages “in excess of $2.3 million,” plus interest at the legal rate, and court costs.

TheWrap was unable to reach Blue Orbit Productions for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

