Wyoming 2020 presidential election results

Wyoming has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1968.

All three members of Wyoming’s delegation in Congress are Republican.

The state possesses three electoral votes in total.

Wyoming has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968. There are no major down-ballot races in the House, attorney general, nor at the gubernatorial level, but there is a Senate race between Democrat Merav Ben-David and Republican Cynthia Lummis.

The state’s congressional delegation is firmly Republican: All three of its seats in Congress are currently held by Republicans. Additionally, both houses of the state legislature and the gubernatorial seat are also held by Republicans. Wyoming has five electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

