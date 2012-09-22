Wyoming Has The Least Income Inequality In The Country

The Census has released a map plotting states’ respective Gini coefficients.



A Gini coefficient measures the income disparity in a given area.

Wyoming had the lowest Gini coefficient, meaning its gap between rich and poor was lowest.

The highest?

Among all U.S. territories, the District of Columbia led with a coefficient of .534, followed closely by Puerto Rico at .531.

Among the lower 48? New York.

Most remarkable is that the U.S. continues to have an average rate — .475 compared to 2010’s .469 — that rivals El Salvador’s.

Here’s the map (h/t NYT’S Catherine Rampell):

Photo: Census

And here’s the full list alphabetically. You’ll also find a majority of states became less equal in 2011.

Photo: Census

