Wyoming Has The Least Income Inequality In The Country

The Census has released a map plotting states’ respective Gini coefficients.
A Gini coefficient measures the income disparity in a given area.
Wyoming had the lowest Gini coefficient, meaning its gap between rich and poor was lowest.
The highest?
Among all U.S. territories, the District of Columbia led with a coefficient of .534, followed closely by Puerto Rico at .531.
Among the lower 48? New York.
Most remarkable is that the U.S. continues to have an average rate — .475 compared to 2010’s .469 — that rivals El Salvador’s.
Here’s the map (h/t NYT’S Catherine Rampell):
Photo: Census
And here’s the full list alphabetically. You’ll also find a majority of states became less equal in 2011.
Photo: Census
