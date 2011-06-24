The Wyoming State Government Is More Tech-Savvy Than You

Google has had a tenuous relationship with the government in the past, but this might turn around with help from an unlikely place — Wyoming.



Matt Mead, Wyoming governor, has partnered with Google to get the state’s 10,000 employees out of Microsoft Office and working in Google Apps. It’s a move that will save $1 million a year and prevent some headaches as well — no more software to update, no more compatibility or file format issues to worry about.

See the fabulously tacky video below for more.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

