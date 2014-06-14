The Only Democrat Running For Congress In Wyoming Might Host A 'Campaign Rave'

He may not have much of a chance of winning, but a self-proclaimed “hip-hop candidate” is the only Democrat running for Wyoming’s single congressional district this year.

The candidate, Richard Grayson, recently filed his federal campaign committee for the election: “PPLZ 4 GRAYSON CREW.”

“Cuz I’m a hip-hop candidate, I guess,” Grayson told Business Insider in an email Friday when asked about his committee name. “My campaign song is Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Radicals.’ Seriously, it’s partly a homage to 2 Live Crew, whose 1990-91 fight against obscenity charges in Miami both turned me on to music I hadn’t considered as a 40ish baby boomer and inspired me to go to law school.”

Grayson, who is running against GOP Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis in a Republican-dominated state, freely admits he isn’t taking the campaign too seriously. According to the Associated Press, he divides his time between Arizona and Brooklyn, not Wyoming.

“I am not thrilled with it, but I also am not willing to twist somebody’s arm,” the director of the Wyoming Democratic Party told the AP when asked why they couldn’t field a candidate who lives in the state.

For his part, Grayson said he wasn’t aware of too many hip-hop diehards in Wyoming, but expressed hope he could still connect with voters’ music tastes.

“I don’t know about hip-hop fans in Wyoming. There weren’t the last time I lived in Wyoming, in 1998,” he wrote. “Maybe Wyomingites will more appreciate the Williamsburg and Bushwick alt/indie bands I like? I may have a campaign rave.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.