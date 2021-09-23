Wyoming court issues arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie related to Gabby Petito case

A screenshot from the Moab City Police Department footage of Petito and Laundrie on August 12 2021. MCPD

A Wyoming court issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old is a “person of interest” in the case surrounding the homicide of his former fiance, Gabby Petito.

Laundrie’s family says he has been missing since last Tuesday, and authorities are still searching for him.

The US District Court of Wyoming on Wednesday issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie in relation to his activities following the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, according to the FBI.

The FBI’s Denver office announced the update on Friday.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners around the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the statement said. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

“No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to support our efforts in this investigation,” FBI Denver Special Agent Michael Schneider said in a statement.

The arrest warrant is related to unauthorized use of a Capitol One debit card for purchases valued at $US1,000 ($AU1,381) or more, according to court documents. Though the filing does not state the owner of the debit card that Laundrie used, documents obtained by Insider from the Suffolk County Police Department showed that Petito banked with Capitol One.

Laundrie’s family told authorites that has been missing since last Tuesday.

In a statement to Insider, Laundrie attorney Steve Bertolino said: “It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise.”

“The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum,” Bertolino continued.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.