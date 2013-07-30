STEVE WYNN: Inflation Is Surging, Living Standards Are Falling, And The Economy Is In Limp-Wristed Crawl Out Of A Hole

Casino operator Wynn Resorts reported its quarterly earnings this morning, and they were a bit weaker than expectations.



The stock is down by around 0.1% today.

As usual, the colourful CEO Steve Wynn hosted the earnings call with analysts where he offered his insights into the industry and the economy.

One analyst asked Wynn whether he saw a commercial recovery taking hold in Las Vegas.

Here’s how Wynn responded:

Las Vegas is managing to hold its head up. And if we have a real recovery in the U.S.— And I don’t think we are having a real recovery. I think we’re having a limp-wristed sort of crawl out of a hole. But a recovery is a more robust word, and I don’t see it in the country as clearly as the politicians do who are trying to sell it to the people. I think most if it is baloney. I think real inflation is way north of 10[%], everybody’s dollar is going down, buying power and living standards is going backward for the working people of America, and that’s taking a toll on what you would call a recovery. So I don’t see it myself.

Earnings clocked in at $1.28 per share against the $1.57 expected by analysts. Revenue was in line with estimates at $1.3 Billion.

